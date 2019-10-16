NBCC wins orders worth Rs 852cr in September, stock up 4%

Share prices of NBCC added 4.5 percent intraday on October 16 as the company won orders worth Rs 852 crore.

The company has secured the total business of Rs 852.17 crore in the month of September, as per company release.

At 10:34 hrs, NBCC (India) was quoting at Rs 33.70, up Re 1, or 3.06 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 68.95 and its 52-week low Rs 28.55 on November 12, 2018 and August 23, 2019, respectively.