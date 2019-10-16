App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NBCC wins orders worth Rs 852cr in September, stock up 4%

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 68.95 and its 52-week low Rs 28.55 on November 12, 2018 and August 23, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share prices of NBCC added 4.5 percent intraday on October 16 as the company won orders worth Rs 852 crore.

The company has secured the total business of Rs 852.17 crore in the month of September, as per company release.

At 10:34 hrs, NBCC (India) was quoting at Rs 33.70, up Re 1, or 3.06 percent, on the BSE.

Close

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 68.95 and its 52-week low Rs 28.55 on November 12, 2018 and August 23, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 51.12 percent below its 52-week high and 18.04 percent above its 52-week low.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 10:49 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.