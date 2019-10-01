NBCC signs MoU for project of Rs 400 crore; shares rise 5%

Shares of NBCC rose over 5 percent intraday on October 1 after the company won a project of Rs 400 crore.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), Department of Sports, Govt. of India to provide project management consultancy for the development of the National Sports University at Imphal, Manipur.

The approximate cost of project would be Rs 400 crore.

At 09:42 hrs, NBCC (India) was quoting at Rs 35.85, up Rs 0.95, or 2.72 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 68.95 and its 52-week low of Rs 28.55 on 12 November, 2018 and 23 August, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 48.01 percent below its 52-week high and 25.57 percent above its 52-week low.