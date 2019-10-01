NBCC signs MoU for project of Rs 400 crore; shares rise 5%

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 68.95 and its 52-week low of Rs 28.55 on 12 November, 2018 and 23 August, 2019, respectively.
Shares of NBCC rose over 5 percent intraday on October 1 after the company won a project of Rs 400 crore.
The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), Department of Sports, Govt. of India to provide project management consultancy for the development of the National Sports University at Imphal, Manipur.
The approximate cost of project would be Rs 400 crore.
At 09:42 hrs, NBCC (India) was quoting at Rs 35.85, up Rs 0.95, or 2.72 percent on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 68.95 and its 52-week low of Rs 28.55 on 12 November, 2018 and 23 August, 2019, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 48.01 percent below its 52-week high and 25.57 percent above its 52-week low.The share price fell 44 percent in the last one year.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.