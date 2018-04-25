NBCC shares jump 6% after stock adjusted for sub-division of face value

NBCC (India) share price rallied 6 percent intraday after the stock price adjusted for sub-division of face value.

The board of directors of the company, on February 13, has recommended splitting of the company's equity shares of Rs 2 each into two equity shares of face value of Re 1 each subject to the approval of shareholders.

The state-owned construction company has fixed April 26 as record date for determining the shareholders entitled for sub-division of equity shares.

The stock split is a corporate action that increases the number of securities issued and outstanding, without the issuer receiving any consideration for the issue. Each security holder gets more securities, in direct proportion to the amount of securities they own on the record date; thus, their percentage ownership of the issuer does not change.

At 11:25 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 107.20, up Rs 4.00, or 3.88 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.