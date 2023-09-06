NBCC shares hit 52-week high after Rs 2,000-cr order win for Kerala housing project

NBCC

NBCC shares rose more than 6 percent to hit its 52-week high of Rs 63.65 in the opening trade on September 6, after the company said it has won a Rs 2,000-crore order from the Kerala State Housing Board. NBCC has signed an MoU with the Kerala State Housing Board for the development of 17.9 acres of land parcel at Kochi's Marine Drive.

NBCC reported a total operating revenue of Rs 8,754.44 crore for the last financial year FY 2022-23. The company has a market cap of over Rs 10,700 crore as of September 5 close.

The stock has surged over 15% in the last five trading sessions; it has jumped 65% in the last six months. NBCC stock ended at Rs 59.1 on September 5.

Earlier, on September 4, the company received a work order for planning, designing, and executing structural and non-structural repairs at Mint, Mumbai factory premises along with renovation works and structural and non-structural repairs of the residential quarters at Mint Premises, and the construction of a transit camp at Mint Colony, Parel, Mumbai. The order value is Rs 20 crore.

In August, the company bagged a work order worth Rs 66.32 crore from the Indian Medical Association for planning, designing, and execution of IMA House at Indraprastha, New Delhi. The order is expected to be executed within 30 months.

NBCC (India) Limited is a state-owned infrastructure enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. They operate in three major segments - real estate, project management consultancy and engineering procurement & construction.