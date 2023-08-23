NBCC shares gains on Delhi Metro MoU

NBCC (India) Limited is a state-owned infrastructure enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Shares of NBCC were trading 1 percent higher at open on August 23, a day after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

On August 22, in a regulatory filing, the state owned-NBCC (National Buildings Construction Corporation) India, said that it had signed an MoU with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to work together in the field of building and infrastructure development for overseas projects.

In Q1FY24, NBCC's net profit grew to Rs 77.41 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the quarter ending June 2023, NBCC reported a net consolidated income of Rs 1,917.87, up by 6.61 percent from the previous fiscal. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also grew 32.5 percent YoY to Rs 53.1 crore while the EBITDA margins were 2.8 percent, on a 60 basis points expansion.

In an August 11 filing, NBCC said that it had signed an MoU with Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) to promote green buildings in the country and conduct awareness sessions for promoting green buildings to facilitate the adoption of green buildings. According to the filing, “NBCC in collaboration with IGBC would plan to further enhance the green initiatives in major upcoming building projects.”

