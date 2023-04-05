NBCC shares gain 4% on winning Rs 448-crore order for border road development

NBCC share price gained 4 percent in early trade on April 5 after the company bagged a Rs 448.02-crore order from the government.

NBCC received the work order for the construction of border and road in Mizoram along the India-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The order is awarded by the Department of Border Management (BM-1 Division) under the union home ministry.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The company recently won an order worth Rs 46.39 crore from the Ghani Khan Choudhary Institute of Engineering and Technology, (GKCIET) in Malda, West Bengal, and another Rs 100-crore contract from Small Industrial Development Bank of India (Sidbi).

At 9:18am, NBCC (India) was quoting at Rs 36.65, up Rs 1.01, or 2.83 percent on the BSE. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 43.80 and a 52-week low of Rs 26.70 on November 30, 2022 and June 17, 2022. It is trading 16.32 percent below its 52-week high and 37.27 percent above its 52-week low.

Moneycontrol News