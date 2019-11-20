App
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NBCC share price gains 2% on order win

NBCC has been asked by the government to develop a museum of natural history in Delhi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

NBCC (India) share price gained 2 percent intraday on November 20 after the government’s construction arm got a Rs 500-crore order to build a museum in New Delhi.

"The company has been entrusted by the ministry of environment, forest and climate, government of India to provide principle project consultancy and executing agency for the development of the National Museum of Natural History at Bhairon Marg, New Delhi," the company said in a BSE release.

The project is expected to cost around Rs 500 crore.

Close

Also read - Jaypee Infratech case: Lenders to meet on November 28

related news

At 1042 hours, NBCC (India) was quoting at Rs 37.45, up Rs 0.55, or 1.49 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 68.95 and 52-week low of Rs 28.55 on November 12, 2018 and August 23, 2019, respectively.

The stock is trading 45.69 percent below its 52-week high and 31.17 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Nov 20, 2019 10:56 am

