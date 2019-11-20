NBCC share price gains 2% on order win

NBCC has been asked by the government to develop a museum of natural history in Delhi.
NBCC (India) share price gained 2 percent intraday on November 20 after the government’s construction arm got a Rs 500-crore order to build a museum in New Delhi.
"The company has been entrusted by the ministry of environment, forest and climate, government of India to provide principle project consultancy and executing agency for the development of the National Museum of Natural History at Bhairon Marg, New Delhi," the company said in a BSE release.
The project is expected to cost around Rs 500 crore.
