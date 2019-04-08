NBCC rises 4% as Citi maintains buy given large order book

Share price of NBCC rose 4.6 percent intraday Monday after brokerage house Citi has maintained buy rating on the stock.

According to Citi, the change of CMD increases the uncertainty, meanwhile company's business has seen substantial scale-up under Mittal over the past few years.

It remains positive on the company given low risk cost pass-through business model.

At 11:04 hrs NBCC (India) was quoting at Rs 63.85, up Rs 1.85, or 2.98 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 109.25 and 52-week low Rs 47.10 on 25 April, 2018 and 14 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 41.56 percent below its 52-week high and 35.56 percent above its 52-week low.