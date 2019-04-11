NBCC rises 2% on orders win worth Rs 3,030 crore in March

Shares of NBCC rose more than 2 percent in the early trade on Thursday after company bagged orders worth Rs 3,030 crore.

The company in its BSE filing said that it has secured the total business of Rs 3,031.70 crore in the month of March, 2019.

At 09:45 hrs NBCC (India) was quoting at Rs 61.60, up Rs 0.70, or 1.15 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 109.25 and 52-week low Rs 47.10 on 25 April, 2018 and 14 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 43.62 percent below its 52-week high and 30.79 percent above its 52-week low.