English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Nazara Technologies share price rises on investment in Datawrkz business

    On completion of the acquisition, the company will hold a 33 percent equity stake, on a fully diluted basis, in Datawrkz Business Solutions

    Moneycontrol News
    March 07, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST
    Nazara Technologies

    Nazara Technologies

    Nazara Technologies' share price rose 3 percent intraday on March 7 after the board of the ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company approved the issuance of equity shares worth Rs 25 crore to the existing shareholders of Datawrkz Business Solutions.

    Nazara Technologies board on March 4 approved issuance of up to 1,10,617 equity shares of face value of Rs 4 each of the company, at an issue price of Rs 2,260 per equity share aggregating to Rs 24,99,94,420 to Senthil Govindan, Arunprabu K, Mayank Khirwadkar, Garale Vishal Tukaram, the existing shareholders of Datawrkz Business Solutions Private Limited, as consideration other than cash, towards discharge of part purchase consideration for the acquisition of 22,499 equity shares of Re 1 each of Datawrkz Business Solutions Private Limited, the company said in a press release.

    On completion of the acquisition, the company will hold a 33 percent equity stake, on a fully diluted basis, in Datawrkz Business Solutions, it added.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    The board also in principal approved further investment in equity shares of Next Wave Multimedia Private Limited, a subsidiary, for Rs 10 crore. It will also make an investment of up to Rs 30 crore in Next Wave by way of subscription to further equity shares.

    Close

    Related stories

    The board approved the notice convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on April 4, 2022.

    At 11.55 am, Nazara Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,766.10, up Rs 18.35, or 1.05 percent, on the BSE.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Nazara Technologies
    first published: Mar 7, 2022 12:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.