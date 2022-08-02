Nazara Tech zooms 35% in 2 days; here is what analysts have to say

Shares of Rakesh Jhujhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies continued to rise for another day on August 2 after the gaming company reported its June quarter numbers. The stock has surged 35 percent in just two sessions.

As of 12.20 pm, the stock was up 12.58 percent at Rs 716.15 after jumping 20 percent in the previous session.

In its earnings announcement in the week gone by, the company said its revenue increased 70 percent to Rs 223 crore as against Rs 131 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, it grew 27 percent. Margins though suffered and fell 940 basis points.

The company delivered a net profit of Rs 16.5 crore, registering a growth of 22 percent year on year (YoY) and 237 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ).

“We have made investments in our business segments that will provide us with robust growth opportunities in the years to come,” Nazara Technologies CEO Manish Agarwal said. “The company will continue to look for growth opportunities both organically and inorganically. In particular, we are looking to augment presence in the Freemium segment, especially in developed markets.”

Analysts are upbeat on the stock. Rishi Jhunjhunwala of IIFL Securities said the eSports segment continued to lead growth for Nazara, with Nodwin growing at 68 percent YoY, while Sportskeeda grew by 103 percent YoY, driven by strong monthly average user growth in the US.

He also underlined that the fall in margin can be explained by soaring content, event and web server costs. It soared to 29 percent of the revenue in the June quarter from 16 percent last year and these investments would continue to drag margins, Jhunjhunwala added.

IIFL Securities maintained an "add" rating on the stock, saying valuations are reasonable but need catalysts for an upgrade.

Prabhudas Lilladher has a "buy" call, saying that it provides a good entry point given valuation is now more in sync with global peers.

Jinesh Joshi, research analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher, said he increased sales estimates by 2 percent and 6 percent for FY23 and FY24, respectively, fine-tuning assumptions for eSports and DataWrkz.

“Overall, we expect revenue/PAT compound annual growth rate CAGR of 39 percent/58 percent respectively over FY22-24,” he added.

Prabhudas Lilladher has a target of Rs 911, while IIFL Securities has set the target at Rs 760 for the next 12 months.

