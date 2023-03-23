 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nazara Tech up 3% on Pro Football Network acquisition

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 23, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

The share price of Nazara Technologies gained 3 percent on March 23 morning, a day after its subsidiary, Sportskeeda, acquired Pro Football Network, the NFL publisher in the US.

On March 22, the gaming and sports media platform announced that Absolute Sports (Sportskeeda) signed an agreement to acquire a 73.27 percent stake in Pro Football Network LLC (PFN), a source of coverage and analysis of the National Football League (NFL) and college football, for Rs 16 crore.

“The proposed investment is part of Sportskeeda growth strategy to strengthen the strategic position and presence of Sportskeeda in the US digital sports media market. The proposed acquisition will help Sportskeeda in increasing its revenues in digital media space,” said the company filing.

