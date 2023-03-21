 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nazara tech swings from 3-day losing streak; ICICI starts coverage with 44% upside

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 21, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

The brokerage initiated coverage on Nazara Tech at a target price of Rs 700, implying a 44 percent upside potential driven by strong growth in eSports segment and gradual improvement in Gamified early learning segment.

ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on Nazara Technologies with a buy rating and a one year target price (TP) of Rs 700, implying a 44 percent upside potential over March 20 closing price of Rs 487.

“We initiate coverage on Nazara Technologies with a 'buy' rating, given visibility of strong revenue growth in eSports and gradual profitability improvement in gamified early learning (GEL),” the brokerage said in the report.

The gaming and e-sports platform recently made news after it announced two of its subsidiaries, Kiddopia and Mediawrkz, held cash balances of Rs 64 crore in the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank. The company has since been given unrestricted access to the entire amount, of which Rs 60 crore has been transferred to bank accounts outside of SVB.

