Navin Fluorine shares gain 2% as Anand Rathi upgrades to 'Buy'

Recently, company board approved capital expenditure for setting up of a Multi-Purpose Plant (MPP) with an outlay of Rs 195 crore.

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2020 / 12:43 PM IST
 
 
Navin Fluorine International shares added 2 percent intraday on December 18 after broking house Anand Rathi upgraded its rating to a buy with a higher target of Rs 3,000 per share.

To strengthen its specialty chemicals division and for growth, Navin Fluorine announced Rs 1.95 bn capex in agro and pharma, expected to be funded through internal accruals and debt, said AnandRathi.

The multi-purpose plant at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences, at Dahej, Gujarat, is expected to be commissioned in H1 FY23, with ~1.4x asset turnover.

The expansion would help launch products of complex fluorinated chemistry and strengthening customer relations, added Anand Rathi.

Delay in capex implementation and a pick-up in its past business is the key risk, it said.

Recently, company board approved capital expenditure for setting up of a Multi-Purpose Plant (MPP) with an outlay of Rs 195 crore.

Radhesh Welling, Managing Director of Navin Fluorine International said, "This investment will lay foundation for the next phase of growth of our Specialty Chemical business. It will help us enhance our product offerings and strengthen our customer relationships along with providing building blocks for future growth.”

At 12:16 hrs, Navin Fluorine International was quoting at Rs 2,592, up Rs 36.10, or 1.41 percent on the BSE.

Navin

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,758 and 52-week low Rs 933.90 on 24 November 2020 and 17 December 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.32 percent below its 52-week high and 176.67 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Navin Fluorine International
first published: Dec 18, 2020 12:43 pm

