Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Navin Fluorine share price up 3% after work restarts at Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh plants

The company will continue to accord utmost importance to the health and safety of its workforce, the company has told exchanges.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Navin Fluorine share price was up over 3 percent intraday on April 16 after the company restarted operations at the company's facilities at Bhestan, Gujarat and Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, from April 14.

At present, limited operations have re-commenced and the same will be ramped up in a phased manner, taking into account all the relevant factors, the company said.

The stock price has gained 12 percent in the last five days and was quoting at Rs 904.30, up Rs 24.40, or 2.77 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 915.80 and an intraday low of Rs 871.70.

Close
It was trading with volumes of 73,736 shares, compared to its five-day average of 317,982 shares, a decrease of -76.81 percent.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 10:10 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Navin Fluorine

