Navin Fluorine announces Rs 450-crore project, share price rises 3%

Navin Fluorine International share price rose more than 3 percent intraday on December 13 after the company announced a Rs 450-crore investment in a new project in Gujarat’s Dahej.

The company was planning a capex programme at Dahej through a wholly owned subsidiary with an estimated aggregate capital outlay of over Rs 450 crore over the next three-four years, it told BSE.

At a meeting on December 12, the company's board approved a capital expenditure of around Rs 90 crore for site development and infrastructure for greenfield projects at Dahej through a wholly owned subsidiary, to be incorporated.

The expenditure will be funded by the company out of its internal accruals.

At 1004 hours, Navin Fluorine International was quoting at Rs 933.60, up Rs 25.65, or 2.83 percent, on the BSE. Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.