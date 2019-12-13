App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Navin Fluorine announces Rs 450-crore project, share price rises 3%

The development of infrastructure at Dahej in Gujarat will enable it to set up future greenfield projects in fluorochemicals, says the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Navin Fluorine International share price rose more than 3 percent intraday on December 13 after the company announced a Rs 450-crore investment in a new project in Gujarat’s Dahej.

The company was planning a capex programme at Dahej through a wholly owned subsidiary with an estimated aggregate capital outlay of over Rs 450 crore over the next three-four years, it told BSE.

At a meeting on December 12, the company's board approved a capital expenditure of around Rs 90 crore for site development and infrastructure for greenfield projects at Dahej through a wholly owned subsidiary, to be incorporated.

Close

The expenditure will be funded by the company out of its internal accruals.

related news

At 1004 hours, Navin Fluorine International was quoting at Rs 933.60, up Rs 25.65, or 2.83 percent, on the BSE.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 13, 2019 10:18 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Navin Fluorine International

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.