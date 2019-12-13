Navin Fluorine announces Rs 450-crore project, share price rises 3%

Navin Fluorine International share price rose more than 3 percent intraday on December 13 after the company announced a Rs 450-crore investment in a new project in Gujarat’s Dahej.

The company was planning a capex programme at Dahej through a wholly owned subsidiary with an estimated aggregate capital outlay of over Rs 450 crore over the next three-four years, it told BSE.

At a meeting on December 12, the company's board approved a capital expenditure of around Rs 90 crore for site development and infrastructure for greenfield projects at Dahej through a wholly owned subsidiary, to be incorporated.

The expenditure will be funded by the company out of its internal accruals.