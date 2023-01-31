Natural Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 1122: YES Securities

live bse live

YES Securities' research report on Kajaria Ceramics

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd (KJC) registered a steady quarter wherein Tiles volumes & revenue growth was muted at 25.45msm & Rs9.84Bn respectively. Benign demand scenario in Oct‐Nov’22 weighed on KJC’s Q3FY23 performance. Margins continued to remain under pressure at 12.2% due to low volume off‐take coupled with elevated fuel cost. Demand continued to remain sluggish in Jan’23, however management expects the same to improve from Feb’23. Moreover, management guided for a 13‐15% volume growth in FY24E & though they refrained from giving any guidance on margins, KJC is switching to alternate fuel & the same should constitute 35% (5% LPG & 30% bio‐ fuel) of fuel cost from Feb’23 which should enable the company to improve margins. We reckon, company’s tile volumes & revenue to grow by 11% & 16% CAGR over FY22‐FY24E owing to better demand from FY24E. Overall Revenue/EBITDA/PAT should grow by 17%/15%/15% respectively over FY22‐FY24.



Outlook

At CMP, we continue to value the company at P/E(x) of 35x on FY24E EPS of Rs32 (revised downwards by 13%). Hence, we alter our rating from BUY to NEUTRAL.

