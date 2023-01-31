English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Natural Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 1122: YES Securities

    YES Securities recommended Neutral rating on Kajaria Ceramics with a target price of Rs 1122 in its research report dated January 29, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 31, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    YES Securities' research report on Kajaria Ceramics

    Kajaria Ceramics Ltd (KJC) registered a steady quarter wherein Tiles volumes & revenue growth was muted at 25.45msm & Rs9.84Bn respectively. Benign demand scenario in Oct‐Nov’22 weighed on KJC’s Q3FY23 performance. Margins continued to remain under pressure at 12.2% due to low volume off‐take coupled with elevated fuel cost. Demand continued to remain sluggish in Jan’23, however management expects the same to improve from Feb’23. Moreover, management guided for a 13‐15% volume growth in FY24E & though they refrained from giving any guidance on margins, KJC is switching to alternate fuel & the same should constitute 35% (5% LPG & 30% bio‐ fuel) of fuel cost from Feb’23 which should enable the company to improve margins. We reckon, company’s tile volumes & revenue to grow by 11% & 16% CAGR over FY22‐FY24E owing to better demand from FY24E. Overall Revenue/EBITDA/PAT should grow by 17%/15%/15% respectively over FY22‐FY24.


    Outlook

    At CMP, we continue to value the company at P/E(x) of 35x on FY24E EPS of Rs32 (revised downwards by 13%). Hence, we alter our rating from BUY to NEUTRAL.