National Peroxide slips 4% after plant shutdown

The share price of National Peroxide slipped 4 percent intraday on October 1 on the back of the shut-down of the plant for capacity expansion.

The company’s plant located at Kalyan, Maharashtra, has been temporarily shut down from September 30 for carrying out the expansion of production capacity from 95,000 MT per annum (50 percent w/w) to 150,000 MT per annum (50 percent w/w), the company said in a release.

The increased capacity will help the company improve its market share and overall performance. The plant will remain under shutdown for an approximate period of 90 days, it added.

However, during the aforesaid period, the company will continue to service the key customers uninterruptedly from the inventory of finished goods accumulated for the purpose.

At 10:25 hrs, National Peroxide was quoting at Rs 1,880, down Rs 54.30, or 2.81 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 5,124.95 and its 52-week low of Rs 1,272.00 on October 16, 2018 and August 7, 2019, respectively.