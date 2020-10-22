National Peroxide shares gain 6% after Q2 FY21 profit surges 286%

National Peroxide share price was up over 6 percent intraday on October 22 after the company declared its September quarter results.

The company's net profit surged 286 percent to Rs 22.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.

However, sales of the company declined 1.66 percent to Rs 53.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 54.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.

The stock was trading at Rs 2,106.00, up Rs 127.80, or 6.46 percent at 11:07 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,200.00 and an intraday low of Rs 2,101.05.

It also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 5.46 times and was trading with volumes of 14,731 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,255 shares, an increase of 352.54 percent.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages. It has zero promoter pledge and low debt.

Moneycontrol technical rating is bearish with moving averages and technical indicators being bearish.

