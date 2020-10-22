172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|national-peroxide-shares-gain-6-after-q2-fy21-profit-surges-286-5997471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
WATCH NOW: 'Next-generation communication beyond Voice, Video, Data' webinar; powered by Intel and Jio Talks infinity.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

National Peroxide shares gain 6% after Q2 FY21 profit surges 286%

The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 5.46 times and was trading with volumes of 14,731 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,255 shares, an increase of 352.54 percent.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

National Peroxide share price was up over 6 percent intraday on October 22 after the company declared its September quarter results.

The company's net profit surged 286 percent to Rs 22.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.

However, sales of the company declined 1.66 percent to Rs 53.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 54.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.

Close

Capture

related news

The stock was trading at Rs 2,106.00, up Rs 127.80, or 6.46 percent at 11:07 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,200.00 and an intraday low of Rs 2,101.05.

It also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 5.46 times and was trading with volumes of 14,731 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,255 shares, an increase of 352.54 percent.

Capture

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages. It has zero promoter pledge and low debt.

Moneycontrol technical rating is bearish with moving averages and technical indicators being bearish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 11:20 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #National Peroxide

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.