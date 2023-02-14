 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

National Fertilizers zooms over 7% as Q3 revenue doubles

Moneycontrol News
Feb 14, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

NFL's own fertilizers (Urea Bentonite Sulphur and Bio-Fertilizers) accounted for the majority of the segment revenue at Rs 5,661 crore, and fertilizer trading segment at Rs 4,133 crore

Shares of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) surged over 7 percent on February 14 on the back of the company's robust performance in the third quarter.

The company reported a whopping 99 percent on-year growth in revenue from operations at Rs 10,137 crore for the quarter ended December 2022.

NFL's net profit for the period came in at Rs 554 crore, as against a loss of Rs 23 crore a year before. Operating margin for Q3 was 8.02 percent compared to 0.25 percent a year ago.

Follow our live blog for all the market action