National Fertilizers rises 5% on record sales

Shares of National Fertilizers rose more than 5 percent intraday on October 4 after the state-owned company reported record sales during Kharif 2019.
In a BSE release, the company said it had registered 27 lakh MT sale of all fertilisers during the kharif season (April-September) for the first time in its history.
This is 25 percent higher than 21.62 lakh MT sales recorded in the corresponding period last year.
At 1139 hours, National Fertilizers was quoting at Rs 24.90, up Rs 0.85, or 3.53 percent, on the BSE.
It is trading 39.12 percent below its 52-week high and 5.06 percent above its 52-week low.