you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

National Fertilizers rises 5% on record sales

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 40.90 and 52-week low Rs 23.70 on 30 May, 2019 and 23 August, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of National Fertilizers rose more than 5 percent intraday on October 4 after the state-owned company reported record sales during Kharif 2019.

In a BSE release, the company said it had registered 27 lakh MT sale of all fertilisers during the kharif season (April-September) for the first time in its history.

This is 25 percent higher than 21.62 lakh MT sales recorded in the corresponding period last year.

At 1139 hours, National Fertilizers was quoting at Rs 24.90, up Rs 0.85, or 3.53 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 40.90 on May 30, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 23.70 on 23 August, 2019.

It is trading 39.12 percent below its 52-week high and 5.06 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 12:00 pm

