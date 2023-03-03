Natco Pharma stock up for second day on share buyback plan

Natco Pharma stock price gained more than 2 percent in the morning trade March 3, a day after the company said it would consider a proposal for share buyback.

The stock has gained more than 5 percent in two days. At 11.08 am, Natco Pharma was quoting at Rs 563.65, up Rs 10.05, or 1.82 percent, on BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 578.70 and an intraday low of Rs 561.55.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 17,987 shares against its five-day average of 12,335 shares, an increase of 45.82 percent.

The board of directors would consider a proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 2 each on March 8, the company said in an exchange filing.

Moneycontrol News