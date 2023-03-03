Natco Pharma stock up for second day on share buyback plan

Natco Pharma: Natco Pharma to consider share buyback on March 8. The board of directors of the pharma company will be meeting on March 8 to consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares.

Natco Pharma stock price gained more than 2 percent in the morning trade March 3, a day after the company said it would consider a proposal for share buyback.

The stock has gained more than 5 percent in two days. At 11.08 am, Natco Pharma was quoting at Rs 563.65, up Rs 10.05, or 1.82 percent, on BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 578.70 and an intraday low of Rs 561.55.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 17,987 shares against its five-day average of 12,335 shares, an increase of 45.82 percent.

The board of directors would consider a proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 2 each on March 8, the company said in an exchange filing.

The pharma firm recently submitted a new application with the US health regulator for marketing the generic version of Olaparib tablets used in treating ovarian, breast, pancreatic and prostate cancers.

The pharmaceutical firm reported a quarterly net profit of Rs 62.30 crore in December 2022, down 22.51 percent from the year-ago period. Net sales came in at Rs 492.50 crore in December 2022, down 12.13 percent from Rs 560.50 crore in December 2021.