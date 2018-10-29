Natco Pharma gains 5% as board to consider buyback of shares

Shares of Natco Pharma gained 5 percent intraday Monday as company is going to consider buyback of it shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on November 05 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The board will also consider the buyback of equity shares of the company.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,061.95 and 52-week low Rs 637.40 on 15 December, 2017 and 09 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.77 percent below its 52-week high and 13.67 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:06 hrs Natco Pharma was quoting at Rs 739.75, up Rs 36.50, or 5.19 percent on the BSE.