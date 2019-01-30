App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nasdaq bids $770 mn for Oslo bourse

In a statement, Nasdaq said it had already received acceptances from shareholders holding more than 35 percent of the stock.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US exchange operator Nasdaq said on January 30 it was launching a friendly offer worth $770 million (673 million euros) for the Oslo bourse, topping a bid from rival Euronext.

In a statement, Nasdaq said it had already received acceptances from shareholders holding more than 35 percent of the stock.

In December, European stock market operator Euronext launched a 625 million euro takeover bid to acquire the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Euronext operates stock exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin and Lisbon.

Euronext said at the time that if the deal went through, Oslo's leading position in seafood derivatives, oil services and shipping "would further strengthen Euronext's position as the leading market infrastructure for the financing of the real economy in Europe."

Euronext said it had received acceptances from more than 50 percent of shareholders for its offer.

The board of directors of Oslo bourse said on January 30 it considered the Nasdaq offer "the best alternative for all stakeholders... and therefore unanimously recommends that the shareholders of Oslo Bors VPS accept the offer and do not accept the offer to acquire the shares of Oslo Bors VPS made by Euronext."

Any acquisition of more than 10 percent of the Oslo Stock Exchange requires the Norwegian authorities' approval.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Nasdaq #stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.