NALCO, Hindalco decline as global aluminium producer Alcoa posts loss

Shares of NALCO, Hindalco and Vedanta opened in the red on October 20 after global aluminium major Alcoa posted a loss in its September quarter earnings.

At 9:40 am, NALCO was down 0.5 percent at Rs 68.50, Hindalco was down 1.5 percent at Rs 382.45, and Vedanta was down 0.25 percent at Rs 276.55 on the National Stock Exchange.

Pittsburgh-based Alcoa said it saw lower sequential average realised prices for alumina and aluminum, coupled with higher costs for energy and key raw materials.

The company reported a loss of 33 cents per share, compared to expectations of a gain of 8 cents per share, according to consensus estimates. The firm reported revenue of $2.85 billion against expectations of $2.96 billion.

For alumina, Alcoa has also decreased its 2022 projection for shipments to between 13.1-13.3 million tonnes, a reduction of 0.5 million tonnes from earlier projection.

This is primarily due to the reduced production at the San Ciprián refinery and lower shipments from the Australian refineries, the company said.

"In the Aluminum segment, higher raw materials costs, lower Warrick power plant sales, and lower value add product premiums are expected to be offset by lower energy costs at the Lista smelter" the press release added.

Alcoa's earnings and commentary sets the tone for Indian aluminium companies' quarterly performance. Alcoa's disappointing performance comes as negative readthrough for Indian companies, said analysts.