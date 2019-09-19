NALCO gains 4% on announcing record dividend for FY18-19

The total dividend for the financial year 2018-19 works out to Rs 1072.73 crore as against Rs 1101.77 crore during the previous year.
Shares of National Aluminium Company (NALCO) gained over 4 percent intraday on September 19 after the company declared its highest dividend since its inception.
The company has announced a record 115 percent dividend for 2018-19, which works out to Rs 5.75 per equity share of Rs 5 each.
This is the highest dividend payout since the inception of the company in 1981.
The company had declared a 114 percent dividend in 2017-18.
At 0930 hrs, National Aluminium Company was quoting at Rs 45.65, up Rs 1.15, or 2.58 percent on the BSE.
At 0930 hrs, National Aluminium Company was quoting at Rs 45.65, up Rs 1.15, or 2.58 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs of 72 and 52-week low of Rs 36.90 on November 5, 2018 and August 23, 2019, respectively.Currently, it is trading 36.6 percent below its 52-week high and 23.71 percent above its 52-week low.