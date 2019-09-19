NALCO gains 4% on announcing record dividend for FY18-19

Shares of National Aluminium Company (NALCO) gained over 4 percent intraday on September 19 after the company declared its highest dividend since its inception.

The company has announced a record 115 percent dividend for 2018-19, which works out to Rs 5.75 per equity share of Rs 5 each.

This is the highest dividend payout since the inception of the company in 1981.

The total dividend for the financial year 2018-19 works out to Rs 1072.73 crore as against Rs 1101.77 crore during the previous year.

The company had declared a 114 percent dividend in 2017-18.

At 0930 hrs, National Aluminium Company was quoting at Rs 45.65, up Rs 1.15, or 2.58 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs of 72 and 52-week low of Rs 36.90 on November 5, 2018 and August 23, 2019, respectively.