NACL Industries stock gains on environment clearance to set up chemicals plant

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

The share touched 52-week high of Rs 110.80 and 52-week low of Rs 70 on 02 January, 2023 and 30 May, 2022, respectively.

NACL Industries

Shares of NACL Industries rose 7 percent in the early trade on March 16 after company's wholly owned subsidiary received clearance from Ministry of Environment.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has granted the environment clearance to M/s. NACL Multichem Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, with respect to its proposed establishment of manufacturing facility at Ranastalam Mandal, Srikakulam District, Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The said clearance is for manufacturing of various agrochemicals, synthetic organic chemicals and fluorine based chemicals with a production capacity of 264.615 TPD and co-generation power plant (6MW), it added.

