NACL Industries stock gains on environment clearance to set up chemicals plant

Shares of NACL Industries rose 7 percent in the early trade on March 16 after company's wholly owned subsidiary received clearance from Ministry of Environment.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has granted the environment clearance to M/s. NACL Multichem Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, with respect to its proposed establishment of manufacturing facility at Ranastalam Mandal, Srikakulam District, Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The said clearance is for manufacturing of various agrochemicals, synthetic organic chemicals and fluorine based chemicals with a production capacity of 264.615 TPD and co-generation power plant (6MW), it added.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Moneycontrol News