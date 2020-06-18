Muthoot Finance shares jump 11% to hit 52-week high after robust Q4 profit

Muthoot Finance share price jumped over 11 percent hitting upper circuit of Rs 1100.20 per share on BSE after the company posted a better-than-expected set of March quarter numbers on June 17.

The stock price was quoting at Rs 1,116.40, up Rs 116.20, or 11.62 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,134.40. The scrip was also the top BSE midcap gainer and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 5.48 times.

It was trading with volumes of 342,051 shares, compared to its five day average of 76,139 shares, an increase of 349.25 percent.

Muthoot Finance reported a 52.4 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 835.78 crore in the last quarter of the fiscal ended March 2020 due to higher demand for gold loans. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 548.56 crore during the corresponding January-March quarter of fiscal ended March 2019.

Its total income during March quarter of FY20 rose to Rs 2,633.58 crore from Rs 2,088.84 crore in the year-ago period, MFIN said in a regulatory filing.

Of this, the interest income was Rs 2,562.96 crore, up from Rs 2,017.81 crore a year ago.

For the fiscal year 2019-20, the company reported a 51 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,168.68 crore as against Rs 2,102.96 crore in 2018-19.

Jaikishan Parmar, Senior Equity Research Analyst at Angel Broking is of the view that the company reported a good set of numbers for Q4 FY20 despite tough market conditions. Profit before Tax (PBT) grew by 38 percent YoY due to lower provision while PAT grew by 59 percent YoY. In this tough environment, management is targeting a growth of 15% in its core gold loan book for FY20.

Stage III loan assets declined by 34bps QoQ to 2.16 percent, with NPA never a worry for gold loan. Recent increase in gold prices also provide comfort on asset quality, he added.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.