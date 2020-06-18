App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Muthoot Finance shares jump 11% to hit 52-week high after robust Q4 profit

It was trading with volumes of 342,051 shares, compared to its five day average of 76,139 shares, an increase of 349.25 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Muthoot Finance
Muthoot Finance
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Muthoot Finance share price jumped over 11 percent hitting upper circuit of Rs 1100.20 per share on BSE after the company posted a better-than-expected set of March quarter numbers on June 17.

The stock price was quoting at Rs 1,116.40, up Rs 116.20, or 11.62 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,134.40. The scrip was also the top BSE midcap gainer and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 5.48 times.

It was trading with volumes of 342,051 shares, compared to its five day average of 76,139 shares, an increase of 349.25 percent.

Close

Muthoot Finance reported a 52.4 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 835.78 crore in the last quarter of the fiscal ended March 2020 due to higher demand for gold loans. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 548.56 crore during the corresponding January-March quarter of fiscal ended March 2019.

related news

Its total income during March quarter of FY20 rose to Rs 2,633.58 crore from Rs 2,088.84 crore in the year-ago period, MFIN said in a regulatory filing.

Of this, the interest income was Rs 2,562.96 crore, up from Rs 2,017.81 crore a year ago.

For the fiscal year 2019-20, the company reported a 51 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,168.68 crore as against Rs 2,102.96 crore in 2018-19.

Jaikishan Parmar, Senior Equity Research Analyst at Angel Broking is of the view that the company reported a good set of numbers for Q4 FY20 despite tough market conditions. Profit before Tax (PBT) grew by 38 percent YoY due to lower provision while PAT grew by 59 percent YoY. In this tough environment, management is targeting a growth of 15% in its core gold loan book for FY20.

Stage III loan assets declined by 34bps QoQ to 2.16 percent, with NPA never a worry for gold loan. Recent increase in gold prices also provide comfort on asset quality, he added.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 10:06 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Muthoot Finance

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Supreme Court stays annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple on June 23

Supreme Court stays annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple on June 23

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

India records 12,881 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 3,66,946

India records 12,881 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 3,66,946

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.