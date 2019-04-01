Muthoot Capital gains 2% as co completes securitisation transaction

Share price of Muthoot Capital Services added 2.2 percent intraday on April 1 after the company completed a securitization transaction of Rs 38.86 crore on March 29, 2019, according to the company release.

With this transaction, the company has so far raised total funds of Rs 783.30 crore through securitisation/direct assignment transactions during the FY 2018-19.

The entire pool is from the non-priority sector and has been taken after considering the guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India in this regard.

At 11:23 hrs Muthoot Capital Services was quoting at Rs 913, up Rs 15.75, or 1.76 percent on the BSE.