Music Broadcast up 3% as Radio City collaborate with Apple Music

Shares of Music Broadcast added 3.7 percent intraday Tuesday as Radio city and Apple music launched bollywood countdown show.

Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast is a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan.

Radio City 91.1FM announced a collaboration with Apple Music for the country’s biggest bollywood countdown chart show titled ‘Apple Music Top 25’. The show will highlight the best music this week from Apple Music weekly charts.

Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran Group said, “We are constantly on the lookout for unique ways to engage with our audience and our collaboration with Apple Music is a perfect blend of creativity and innovation in the audio entertainment space."

At 11:13 hrs Music Broadcast was quoting at Rs 382.40, up 1.68 percent and Jagran Prakashan was quoting at Rs 169.70, up 1.28 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil