Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 02:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Music Broadcast surges 18% ahead of board meet to consider bonus share

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 65.60 and 52-week low Rs 26.00 on 18 March, 2019 and 15 January, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Music Broadcast share price surged 18 percent as company is going to consider the proposal for the issue of bonus shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on January 27, 2020 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, along with the limited review reports of the statutory auditors thereon.

The board will also consider the proposal for the issue of bonus shares.

Currently, it is trading 57.93 percent below its 52-week high and 6.15 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:08 hrs Music Broadcast was quoting at Rs 27.60, up Rs 1.10, or 4.15 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 17, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Music Broadcast

