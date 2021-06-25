MARKET NEWS

Mukand shares locked in upper circuit as company to sell Thane land

Moneycontrol News
June 25, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST
 
 
Mukand share price was locked in 5 percent upper circuit on June 25 after the company executed a memorandum of undertsanding to sell 47 acre land at Thane.

There were pending buy orders of 97,361 shares, with no sellers available.

"We have executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 25, 2021 for the sale of freehold land of the company admeasuring approximately 47 acres situated at Kalwe and Dighe, in Thane district for a consideration of Rs 752.11 crore and have received an initial advance of Rs 10 crore," the company said in its release.

The MoU is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions precedent stipulated therein for completion of the sale/assignment of the aforesaid land.

At 1308 hours, Mukand was quoting at Rs 117.75, up Rs 5.60, or 4.99 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 137.85 on May 21, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 18.60 on July 30, 2020. It is trading 14.58 percent below its 52-week high and 533.06 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Mukand
first published: Jun 25, 2021 01:22 pm

