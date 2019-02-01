MTNL rises 7% on financial support from government

Shares of government telecom company, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) rose 7 percent intraday Friday on allocation of Rs 384 crore to the company.

Government in its Budget announcement has allocated financial support of Rs 384 to the company.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 25.85 and 52-week low Rs 11.90 on 01 February, 2018 and 10 December, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 46.23 percent below its 52-week high and 16.81 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price declined 44 percent in last 1 year.

At 13:34 hrs Mahanagar Telephone Nigam was quoting at Rs 14.55, up Rs 0.80, or 5.82 percent on the BSE.