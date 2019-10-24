App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 09:52 AM IST

MTNL locked at upper circuit on merger announcement with BSNL

There were pending buy orders of 3,042,522 shares, with no sellers available.

Shares of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) were locked at 5 percent upper circuit on October 24 after the government telecom company announced merger with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

On October 23, the government had approved nearly Rs 70,000 crore revival package for loss-making telecom PSUs BSNL and MTNL and merger of both the companies.

However, the merger will not take place immediately since MTNL is a listed company and the process would require some time. Till then, MTNL will act as a subsidiary of BSNL, said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while making the announcement.

The revival package includes raising of Rs 15,000 crore sovereign bonds, monetising Rs 38,000 crore worth of assets in the next four years and an attractive voluntary retirement scheme, Prasad said.

He added that the sovereign bond would be serviced by BSNL and MTNL. Also, 4G spectrum would be allocated to the telcos appreciatively at 2016 prices.

There were pending buy orders of 3,042,522 shares, with no sellers available.

On October 23, the scrip ended 5 percent higher, while it was down 52 percent in the last one year.

At 0932 hrs, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam was quoting at Rs 6.19, up Rs 0.29 on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 09:51 am

#Buzzing Stocks

