Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: Will this FMCG player outgrow the industry?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Capacity expansion across segments Enhancing distribution reach Targeting robust volume growth in medium term Margins recover in September 2022 quarter Mrs Bectors Food Specialities (MBFSL; CMP: Rs 434; Market cap: Rs 2,551 crore) will continue to deliver healthy double-digit volume growth in the medium term. MBFSL is expanding capacity in both its segments -- biscuits and bakery. It is significantly enhancing its distribution reach in the biscuits segment. In the bakery space, MBFSL would tap markets adjacent to the existing ones. While MBFSL’s margins were...