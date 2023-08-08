English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: Strong start to the fiscal; growth momentum to continue

    The company has guided for a high-teen revenue growth in the current fiscal and expects margins to remain in the record 15% range witnessed in Q1.

    Bharat Gianani
    August 08, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
    Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: Strong start to the fiscal; growth momentum to continue

    Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (MBFSL; CMP: Rs 943; Market cap: Rs 5,548 crore) posted better-than-expected results for Q1FY24.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Strong Q1FY24 results Market share gains to continue in both biscuits as well as bakery businesses Capacity expansion to support growth Margin improvement to sustain   Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (MBFSL; CMP: Rs 943; Market cap: Rs 5,548 crore) posted better-than-expected results for Q1FY24. A strong growth in the biscuits and bakery divisions as well as robust margin performance led to stellar earnings growth. MBFSL would continue its journey of market share gains as it enhances distribution reach by entering new geographies and deepens...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Autos await festive cheer after damp July

      Aug 7, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: INDIA needs to strengthen its bond ahead of 2024 LS polls, the buzz surrounding...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Ueda springs a surprise 

      Jul 29, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

      Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda’s tweaking of yield curve control could have global repercussions

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers