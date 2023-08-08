Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: Strong start to the fiscal; growth momentum to continue

Highlights Strong Q1FY24 results Market share gains to continue in both biscuits as well as bakery businesses Capacity expansion to support growth Margin improvement to sustain Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (MBFSL; CMP: Rs 943; Market cap: Rs 5,548 crore) posted better-than-expected results for Q1FY24. A strong growth in the biscuits and bakery divisions as well as robust margin performance led to stellar earnings growth. MBFSL would continue its journey of market share gains as it enhances distribution reach by entering new geographies and deepens...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Autos await festive cheer after damp July
Aug 7, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: INDIA needs to strengthen its bond ahead of 2024 LS polls, the buzz surrounding...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Ueda springs a surprise
Jul 29, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda’s tweaking of yield curve control could have global repercussionsRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers