English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: Strong results; market share gains to sustain

    Mrs Bectors Food Specialities would continue to gain market share in both biscuits as well as bakery segments led by improving distribution reach as well as introduction of new products

    Bharat Gianani
    May 30, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
    Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: Strong results; market share gains to sustain

    Margins are expected to improve as business gains scale and the company improves operating efficiency (Representative image)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Strong Q4FY23 results Market share gains to sustain Capacity expansion to drive growth Margins to improve Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (MBFSL; CMP: Rs 760; Market cap: Rs 4,470 crore) posted strong Q4 results in FY2023, with robust growth in revenues as well as profitability. We believe MBFSL has huge growth opportunities, given its market share of just about 1.5 percent in the domestic biscuit market and the company doubling its general trade network as well as aggressively tapping modern trade/e-commerce. Biscuit exports also have...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Another challenge for capex revival

      May 29, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China’s attempt to assert dominance won’t succeed, another military dictato...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart

      Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

      The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers