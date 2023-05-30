Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: Strong results; market share gains to sustain

Margins are expected to improve as business gains scale and the company improves operating efficiency (Representative image)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong Q4FY23 results Market share gains to sustain Capacity expansion to drive growth Margins to improve Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (MBFSL; CMP: Rs 760; Market cap: Rs 4,470 crore) posted strong Q4 results in FY2023, with robust growth in revenues as well as profitability. We believe MBFSL has huge growth opportunities, given its market share of just about 1.5 percent in the domestic biscuit market and the company doubling its general trade network as well as aggressively tapping modern trade/e-commerce. Biscuit exports also have...