MRPL share price gains after board approves acquisition of OMPL's shares from ONGC

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) share price was up over a percent intraday on October 20 after the company's board approved acquisition of OMPL’s shares from ONGC.

This is to inform that MRPL board has, in its 232nd meeting held on October 19, 2020, approved acquisition of 1,24,66,53,746 equity shares of Rs 10 each of ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL), a subsidiary of Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), the company said in an exchange filing.

"MRPL was holding 51.0017 percent of the paid up equity of OMPL, which has been increased to 99.9998 percent pursuant to the acquisition of equity shares from ONGC," the company added.

The stock was trading at Rs 26.45, up Rs 0.35, or 1.34 percent at 10:14 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 26.90 and an intraday low of Rs 25.75.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has shown growth in net profit with increasing profit margin (QoQ). It also has zero promoter pledge.

Moneycontrol technical rating is bearish with moving averages being neutral and technical indicators being bearish.

