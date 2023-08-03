MRF hits 52-week high as Q1 profit soars 376%

At 2.15 pm, MRF stock was quoting at Rs 1,05,500 apiece, up by Rs 2910.80, or 2.84 percent on the NSE.

MRF Limited hit a 52-week high on August 3 after the company reported a 376 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit for the June quarter at Rs 588.75 crore. The performance was driven by a strong improvement in operating margins.

Today’s rise in the stock price of MRF, India’s most expensive stock in absolute terms, comes after a period of nearly three months of consolidation. The stock has the second-highest P/E of 36.27x amongst its peers.

In its results for Q1FY24, the company reported a 13.06 percent YoY increase in revenue from operations at Rs 6,440.29 crore.

The tyremaker's EBITDA (earnings-before-interest- taxes-depreciation and ammortisation) in the June quarter increased by 128.99 percent YoY at Rs 1,129.85 crore. The EBITDA margins for the quarter under review increased by 888 basis points YoY to 17.54 percent.

Madras Rubber Factory (MRF) is engaged in the business of tyre manufacturing. The company has the largest market share in the Indian tyre industry and ranks second amongst its peers as per market capitalisation. The company also manufactures sports goods, paints and retreads.

