Mphasis share price gains after Q3 profit rises to Rs 357.6 crore, Morgan Stanley sees 26% upside

Mphasis share price added more than 3 percent in the morning session on January 21, a day after the company declared its third quarter earnings.

The IT firm on January 20 reported a 9.8 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 357.6 crore for the December 2021 quarter. The company's net profit stood at Rs 325.5 crore in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a regulatory filing.

Adjusted for M&A charges, net profit grew 16.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 380.2 crore. Revenue from operations grew 26.2 percent to Rs 3,123.7 crore from Rs 2,474.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said its gross revenue grew 7.8 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 24.2 percent year-on-year in constant currency terms. Its earnings per share (EPS) grew 9.5 percent YoY to Rs 19.1. The company's new total contract value (TCV) wins stood at $335 million in Q3 FY22 in direct business.

The stock was trading at Rs 3,080, up Rs 25.75, or 0.84 percent, at 10.45 am. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,200 and an intraday low of Rs 2,920.05.

As many as 36, 865 shares had changed hands, compared to its five-day average of of 15,535 units, an increase of 137.30 percent.

Global research firm Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' call on the stock with target at Rs 3,900 a share, an upside of 26 percent from current market price.

According to the brokerage firm, the company declared quality results including 9 percent QoQ direct channel growth plus strong deal wins and stable margin. The decline in DXC channel was lower than expectations, it said.

"DXC's share was down from 6 percent of revenue in Q2 to 5 percent in Q3. New deal wins at $335 million is significantly better than trends," it added.

