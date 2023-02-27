 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mphasis hits 7-month low as deal wins-to-revenue conversion takes longer; Citi says 'Sell'

The company is also facing ire of freshers on Twitter regarding delay in onboarding

Midcap IT firm Mphasis' management has said that deal wins are taking longer to convert into revenue in the current macro environment, following which foreign brokerage firm Citi has given a 'Sell' rating to the stock.

Adding to the woes, the company is also facing ire of freshers on Twitter regarding delay in onboarding. Many have received LoI (letter of intent), which are about to expire soon, but there has been no progress on the hiring front.

At 10 am, the stock was quoting Rs 2,091 apiece on the BSE, 4.8 percent down from its previous close. This is the stock's biggest intraday fall in seven months. The scrip has declined 7 percent in the last five trading sessions and lost 28 percent in the past one year.