Movers & shakers: Volumes of these 5 stocks rose up to 6,000% in the last 5 days

The Indian benchmark indices continue to trade lower this Friday afternoon with the Nifty down 35 points at 10,772 and the Sensex shedding 129 points at 35,470.

Jubilant Industries has gained 30.79 percent in the last five days, followed by Aarti Drugs which added 17.72 percent. The gainers pack included HOEC, up 16.52, Ruchi Soya (15.23 percent), Adlabs Entertainment (15.02 percent) and Kwality (10.64 percent).

Mentioned below are stocks that witnessed a surge in trading volumes on Friday compared to their 5-day average.

Indian Terrain was trading with volumes of 151,994 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,423 shares, an increase of 6,172.45 percent. JK Lakshmi Cement was trading with volumes of 1,663 shares, compared to its five day average of 4,152 shares, a decrease of -59.95 percent.

related news

Also, Torrent Pharmaceuticals was trading with volumes of 1,047,653 shares, compared to its five day average of 32,478 shares, an increase of 3,125.77 percent.

Shree Renuka Sugars was trading with volumes of 2,185,598 shares, compared to its five day average of 117,418 shares, an increase of 1,761.38 percent.