Motilal Oswal retains buy rating on Manappuram Finance, sees 26% upside

Mar 22, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

Motilal Oswal estimates the company's gold AUM to grow by around 3.5 percent QoQ in Q4 FY23, driven by improving demand from small-ticket size borrowers.

Manappuram Finance stock price gained over 2 percent intraday on March 22 after Motilal Oswal retained its buy rating on the stock.

The broking firm has a target of Rs 150 per share, an upside of 26 percent from current market price.

According to the research firm, Manappuram Finance which trades at 0.9x FY24E P/BV can deliver gold loan growth of around 7 percent in FY24 and 8 percent in FY25. It estimates consolidated AUM growth of around 19 percent and consolidated RoA of around 4 percent and RoE of around 18 percent in FY24.

However, Motilal Oswal sees significant market share loss in the gold lending business while non-gold products provide product mix diversification and reduce the deep cyclicality inherent in gold lending. It should be done with caution since Manappuram Finance has not demonstrated any clear ‘right to win’ in non-gold products in the past.