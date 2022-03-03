Motilal Oswal picks Muthoot Finance as top bet from NBFC space, sees up to 26% upside

Muthoot Finance Ltd

Muthoot Finance share price edged higher in the morning session on March 3 as research firm Motilal Oswal announced a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 1,750 and upside of 26 percent.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,421.45, up Rs 32.90 or 2.37 percent at 09:41 hours on BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,429.15 and an intraday low of Rs 1,399.

According to the brokerage firm, Muthoot Finance is the top pick from the NBFC space for 2022. Standalone AUM (assets under management) clocked 17% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY16-21. Even before the COVID-19 outbreak and the sharp run-up in gold prices in FY21, the company had delivered a two/three/four year CAGR of 19/15/14% as of March 2020. Higher gold prices aided gold loan demand. Moreover, Muthoot Finance has a strong brand and well-entrenched distribution that will help it gain incremental share in the expanded market pie for gold loans, Motilal Oswal said.

"Muthoot Finance has achieved a remarkable improvement in operating efficiency. While it has not been adding branches/employees aggressively, AUM per employee has almost doubled to Rs 2.03 crore over FY16-21. The same is equally true for AUM per branch as well. We believe current cost ratios of 3.3% (as a percentage of average loans) are sustainable over FY23-24. Though NIM (net interest margin) has already witnessed a sharp contraction due to burgeoning challengers (particularly aggressive banks and fintechs) in gold financing, we believe the same has bottomed out at current levels of 13% and should remain stable in the near to medium term," Motilal Oswal added.

The brokerage believes that Muthoot Finance ticks all the right boxes including strong execution track record of the management and the next generation of the family being groomed to take up leadership positions in the future.

"The credit rating of AA+ and consequently lower cost of borrowings will enable it to offer competitive interest rates to customers and its ability to keep driving operating efficiencies can lead to 15% AUM and profit after tax CAGR over FY22-24," the research firm said.

"The company appears strongly positioned to deliver standalone RoA/RoE (return on asset/equity) of 6/22% over the medium term. Muthoot Finance is our top pick among NBFCs, with a target of Rs 1,750 (2.7x FY24E standalone BVPS) and an upside of 26%," it added.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, George Alexander Muthoot, MD at Muthoot Finance, said that it is a good sign that gold prices remain steady. He believes, with rising overall credit growth, gold loan demand will pick up. The brokerage is of the view that the gold loan market is expanding. He added that the company is seeing better traction in Q4 compared to Q3.

He said, “Q3 was a flat quarter as far as growth was concerned. We see growth coming from all over the country and from here on, the economy will also start looking up.”

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.