Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on Zomato with ‘buy’, sees 30% upside

Apr 17, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST

With the exit of Amazon, the food delivery market is now a settled duopoly with Zomato having a 55 percent share of the market and rival Swiggy 45 percent, it says

With Zomato’s food business recording EBITDA breakeven in 1Q FY23, Motilal Oswal expects the company to turn profitable in FY25

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on Zomato with a “buy” rating and a target price of Rs 70, implying a 30 percent potential upside from the current price of Rs 54.

It says the company will gain from the relatively early stage of the food-delivery ecosystem in the country amid supportive factors like growing internet penetration, rising consumption and urbanisation.

The brokerage expects India’s food delivery market to clock a rapid 19 percent CAGR over FY23-25 (v/s slowing growth in other markets) fuelled by growth in the number of transacting users and order frequency.

“This should lead to a higher share of online food ordering (24 percent by FY25E from 13 percent in FY21),” its analysts said in a report.