Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on Zomato with ‘buy’, sees 30% upside

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on Zomato with a “buy” rating and a target price of Rs 70, implying a 30 percent potential upside from the current price of Rs 54.

It says the company will gain from the relatively early stage of the food-delivery ecosystem in the country amid supportive factors like growing internet penetration, rising consumption and urbanisation.

The brokerage expects India’s food delivery market to clock a rapid 19 percent CAGR over FY23-25 (v/s slowing growth in other markets) fuelled by growth in the number of transacting users and order frequency.

“This should lead to a higher share of online food ordering (24 percent by FY25E from 13 percent in FY21),” its analysts said in a report.

With the exit of Amazon, the food-delivery market is now a settled duopoly. Gurugram-based Zomato has a market share of 55 percent and Bengaluru-based Swiggy 45 percent, its analysts said. The market has a very high moat, given the significant capital required to displace the incumbents.

Slam dunk: WPL-like basketball league in the works, with the backing of US investors

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon “We expect Zomato to report a strong 29 percent revenue CAGR over FY23–25 fueled by: a) higher penetration, b) higher proportion of transacting users, and c) increased ordering frequency,” analysts at Motilal Oswal said. Also read: MC Long View | Is Zomato’s path to profitability coming at the cost of growth? Revenue from Hyperpure (36 percent CAGR between FY23-25E) and Blinkit (27 percent CAGR between FY23-25E, adjusted for full FY23) is also likely to remain strong for the next few years as the company expands its operations, it said. Profitable by FY25 Zomato acquired the quick-commerce start-up Blinkit in August 2022. Hyperpure supplies everything from meat and seafood to fruits and vegetables to restaurants. With Zomato’s food business recording EBITDA breakeven in 1Q FY23, the brokerage expects the company to turn profitable over FY25. Catch all LIVE stock market updates here Zomato's consolidated net loss for the third quarter of FY23 widened to Rs 347 crore from Rs 63 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) loss increased 38 percent sequentially to Rs 265 crore but narrowed by 3 percent from the year-ago quarter. “Continued spends due to elevated competitive intensity from Swiggy (unlisted) should weigh on Zomato’s operating costs in FY24, making it difficult to breakeven,” it added. The brokerage also sees gross margin improving to 33.5 percent in FY25 from 5.3 percent in FY22 as the employee cost and other expenses decrease as a percentage of sales. It’s crowded out there Regarding quick commerce, Motilal Oswal said at $5.5 billion, the segment forms just 1 percent of the grocery market of $620 billion. With a large addressable market at $45 billion, it is all set to surge 10-15x by 2025E, according to Redseer. “Though Blinkit is scaling up well and improving on profitability, we see the space as still nascent for Zomato given a large number of players in the ecosystem,” the report said. Also Read: Blinkit permanently shuts down some dark stores amid delivery workers' strike Blinkit, attrition worries Zomato is back with its loyalty program Gold after discontinuing Pro Plus in August 2022. Given the experience of previous loyalty programs, this should help Zomato compete on more equal terms with Swiggy, Motilal Oswal said. However, it flagged the acquisition of Blinkit as an additional risk and said high attrition at the senior management level remains a concern. It also views the limited distinction between Zomato and Swiggy’s offerings – both have food delivery, dine-in and quick commerce – as an overhang. At 12.41 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 53.25, down 1.1 percent on the National Stock Exchange. The benchmark indices were off the day’s low but were still trading almost a percent lower from the previous close. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol News