May 22, 2018 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motilal Oswal Financial Services gains 4% on healthy earnings in Q4 led by brokerage, AMC

Housing finance company reported a net loss of Rs 5.6 crore for the quarter against profit of Rs 28.6 crore in year-ago and profit of Rs 0.6 crore in previous quarter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price rallied nearly 4 percent intraday Tuesday after the company reported healthy earnings growth in Q4.

Consolidated profit for the quarter shot up 66 percent to Rs 147.6 crore and revenue grew by 58.1 percent to Rs 648.3 crore compared to same period last year, driven by brokerage and asset management company (AMC).

Operating profit during the quarter increased 42.4 percent to Rs 205.3 crore compared to Rs 144.2 crore in corresponding period last year.

Broking business showed a 58.6 percent growth YoY and 5.6 percent QoQ at Rs 303.5 crore while AMC revenue grew by 45.3 percent year-on-year (up 0.2 percent QoQ) to Rs 240.6 crore in Q4.

Fund based revenue also saw strong growth, rising 206 percent YoY and 38 percent QoQ to Rs 86.3 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

Housing finance company reported a net loss of Rs 5.6 crore for the quarter against profit of Rs 28.6 crore in year-ago and profit of Rs 0.6 crore in previous quarter.

At 15:01 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 938.55, up Rs 12.05, or 1.30 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Motilal Oswal Financial Services

