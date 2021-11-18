MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Motilal Oswal expects 27% upside in HCL Tech, sees 13% revenue growth over FY21-23E

The broking firm expects the robust performance in HCL’s services business to continue. Strong headcount additions and deal wins also reflect the management’s confidence on a sustainable growth momentum, it said.

Sandip Das
November 18, 2021 / 01:41 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal retained its ‘buy’ recommendation on the HCL Technologies stock, with a target of Rs 1,430, an upside of over 27 percent from the current market price.

The domestic research and broking firm expects the robust performance in HCL’s services business to continue as the demand environment remains favourable. It has drawn comfort from the management commentary on continued growth momentum in IT services.

“Sustainable demand momentum for Cloud and Digital Engineering benefits HCL Tech,” Motilal Oswal said. “Strong headcount additions and deal wins reflect the management’s confidence on a sustainable growth momentum. We continue to see potential in the company’s Products and Platforms business.”

HCL Technologies shares traded at Rs 1,123.95, down Rs 29.45, or 2.55 percent at 13:40 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,155 and an intraday low of Rs 1,113.85.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 280,042 shares, compared to its five day average of 116,008 shares, an increase of 141.40 percent.

Close

Related stories

Catch all the market action on our live blog

India’s top IT companies reported one of their best quarters in the three months ended September and are on track to register double-digit growth for the year as demand for digital services continues to rise. The pipeline for contracts was strong in the quarter, although mega-deals were missing.

HCL Technologies won contracts valued at $2.3 billion. The bulk of the deal pipeline was in the range of $50 million to $200 million, HCL Tech CEO C Vijayakumar said on an earnings call in October.

On a combined basis, Motilal Oswal said HCL Tech should deliver dollar revenue growth of 13.1 percent over FY21-23E. The EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margin should stabilise at 20 percent in FY23E, which should help it deliver 14.3 percent PAT (profit after tax) CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over FY21-23E.

Motilal Oswal maintained its ‘buy’ rating on the HCL stock, expecting traction in the services business in H2 FY22E and FY23E.

The tech company said on November 16 it signed a multi-year application deal with Euroclear Group to improve its digital capabilities. HCL will work with Euroclear, the world’s largest provider of domestic and cross-border settlement and related services for bond, equity and fund transactions, to explore new business models and market opportunities to create value through innovation and data monetisation. HCL will modernise Euroclear’s digital channel landscape, HCL Tech said in an exchange filing.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandip Das
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #HCL Tech
first published: Nov 18, 2021 01:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.