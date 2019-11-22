Morgan Stanley upgrades NTPC, share price gains 3%

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 145.85 and 52-week low Rs 106.75 on July 1, 2019 and February 13, 2019, respectively.
NTPC share price rose 3 percent intraday on November 22 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the rating of the company to overweight, with a target at Rs 152 per share.
The company's fixed costs under-recovery was reducing, while potential government stake sale remained an overhang, the brokerage house said.
The steady commissioning should drive earnings and risk-reward was attractive as two of the three concerns either reversing or known, it added.
At 1008 hours, NTPC was quoting at Rs 118.30, up Rs 3.20, or 2.78 percent, on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 145.85 and 52-week low of Rs 106.75 on July 1, 2019 and February 13, 2019, respectively.It is trading 18.89 percent below its 52-week high and 10.82 percent above its 52-week low.