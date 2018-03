On March 16, 2018 Morgan Stanley Investment MGT INC. A/C Morgan Stanley India Invt Fund Inc sold 10,06,787 shares of Gateway Distriparks at Rs 201 on the NSE.

However, Prem Kishan Gupta bought 10,00,639 shares at Rs 201.

On Friday, Gateway Distriparks ended at Rs 191.70, down Rs 12.75, or 6.24 percent on the NSE.

It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 189.